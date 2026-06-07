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El Paso SLI’s 6th Deaf Community Picnic draws over 300 attendees

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Published 1:41 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The El Paso Sign Language Interpreters (El Paso SLI) service agency hosted their 6th annual Deaf Community Picnic on Saturday.

The agency held the event at Album Park from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., where individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing could connect with other individuals using sign language to communicate.

Organizers say that over 300 attendees participated in the picnic, where they were treated to free food, games, and other activities.

Director and founder of EL Paso SLI, Tamara Marquez, told ABC-7 that the event is a way for the younger generation who are deaf/hard of hearing to interact with the older generation. Marquez also told ABC-7 that this event helps provide resources for individuals who need more information like parents or those recently diagnosed.

For information about El Paso SLI, click the link here.

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Armando Ramirez

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