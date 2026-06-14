Skip to Content
News

President Donald Trump announces peace deal with Iran is complete

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/12/2026
By
New
Published 3:48 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump announced the following Sunday afternoon:

The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The post from the President does not reveal the details of the peace deal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.