EP Water shares tips on saving water, reducing summer bills

El Paso Water says this is the time of year when residents will start to see their bills increasing.

On average, every person uses 67 gallons per day in every household.

Whether you live in an apartment or home, with a household of one or five, they say the biggest water consumption is actually the little things you do the most -- like washing your hands or showering.

The easy way to reduce your bill is take shorter showers, which they recommend no longer than five minutes, and EP Water gives away 5-minute shower timers.

You can also turn off the water while you're brushing your teeth — with those two actions, you can save 12 gallons a day.

Another tip is running the dishwasher only when it's full, and you can save 20 gallons a day.

EP water says you can invest in new appliances, which comes with a benefit.

"We have rebates for indoor fixtures such as toilets, washing machines and other things," says Jennifer Barr, water conservation and tech H2O manager at EP Water. "So if you make those purchases and you purchase items that are water saving and water since certified, we will provide you rebate back to your water bill."

As more people water their plants, gardens and use pools this time of year it consumes El Paso's only three water resources.

The Rio Grande was just released, which EP Water says has less and less water each year, and the Hueco and Mesilla Bolson aquifers — which they say are finite resources.

El Paso Water says about 40% of our water is used for outdoor irrigation, swimming pools and other outdoor use.

"We have what we call 'conservation based rates,' So we want to encourage people to use less water, that's why we take our average winter consumption, and we identify how much water do you use in your winter," says Barr. "We assume that's exactly the amount of water you need just to kind of survive for your average regular household uses."

El Paso Water offers timers, hose nozzles, water sense toilets and more items that can help you reduce water consumption and your water bill.