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ABC-7 takes part in FBI fitness test for special agent recruitment

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New
Published 12:20 PM

The FBI El Paso is recruiting and invited media members to see what it takes to pass their physical fitness test.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins them Wednesday morning for a friendly competition with members from other media outlets.

Last year, sit-ups were part of the 4-step fitness test but this year, it's been replaced with the requirement for pull-ups.

The four tasks for this year's fitness test are:

  • Completing the maximum number of continuous pull-ups while un-timed
  • Timed 300-meter sprint
  • Maximum number of continuous push-ups while un-timed…
  • Timed 1.5-mile run

If you're interested in joining the FBI, the FBI El Paso is hosting a recruiting event on June 26 at the Starlight Event Center at 9 a.m.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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