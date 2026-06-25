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Texas, New Mexico law enforcement agencies recruit amid nationwide shortage

KVIA
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New
Published 12:03 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local law enforcement agencies are looking to recruit amid a nationwide shortage. New Mexico State Police, Texas Police and Customs and Border Patrol will all attend a recruiting event at the Raddison Hotel near the El Paso International Airport until 2 p.m. Thursday.

ABC-7 will speak to officials at the job fair. This is a developing story.

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Nina Gallegos

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