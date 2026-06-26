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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – Serious Summer Heat

First Alert Heat
KVIA
First Alert Heat
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Published 9:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The hottest temperatures of the year so far have been hitting the Borderland this week - and more is expected throughout the summer.

With the heat rising well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit already, safety concerns start to come into play.

And beyond that - monsoon season is on the horizon fueled by a "super" El Niño.

So what should we expect in the forecast and beyond in the coming months, and what are the resources available to help prepare and respond?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk as we hear from the National Weather Service on the data, the Extreme Weather Task Force on community resources and our own ABC-7 Stormtrack Weather Team on what you need to know.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 PM, right after ABC-7 at 10.

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Andrew J. Polk

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