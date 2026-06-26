Live sneak peek of EPCC’s ‘America 250: Red, White and Brew’ culinary event

El Paso Community College is hosting their first and one-of-a-kind event "America 250: Red, White and Brew," blending food, brewing with some friendly competition.

The event will feature eight student-created beers developed with the help of local breweries, along with eight specialty brews from the participating breweries.

Attendees will also enjoy food pairings prepared by culinary arts students.

Good Morning El Paso's Nicole Ardila joins Chef Jesus Lugo at their Thirteen09 restaurant and in the brew-making area with beer fermenting and mushrooms cultivating for the event.

The event will include 16 tastings, celebrity judging of the student beers and scholarship fundraising opportunities.

Nicole also joins Chef Edgar Morales in their apiary-garden area which houses their bees, and gets a honey-tasting right from the honey comb.

Every purchase contributes directly to scholarship funds administered by the EPCC foundation and helps students pursue their educational and career goals.

Tickets cost $75 and are still available, here.

The event is on July 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the EPCC Administrative Services Center, Building B, located at 9050 Viscount Blvd.