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Meta will hire a community development regional manager

KVIA
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New
Published 4:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Meta will be hiring a community development regional manager for El Paso, according to a Meta official.

According to Meta, that manager would represent Meta in the community and work directly with the community on ways they can partner together.

Meta did not release an official statement, but previously a Meta spokesperson has shared, “Meta's El Paso data center represents a significant long-term investment in this community — supporting thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of operational jobs, generating millions in local tax revenue, and supporting the digital infrastructure that El Paso businesses and families rely on every day. We’re glad to continue working with the city on the path forward and remain excited to be part of El Paso’s future.”

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Nina Gallegos

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