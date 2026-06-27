Biggs Park starts Independence Day early

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Biggs Park within Fort Bliss hosted "Pop Goes the Fort" through partnership between its Morale, Welfare, and Recreation division and Destination El Paso to begin a week of events across the city to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

Gates opened at 4 p.m. Saturday, free to the public with stations handing out free cold water to help attendees cope with hot temperatures.

The event featured face painting, bounce houses, and an already built splash pad for children to enjoy in addition to vendors offering free merchandise with over 30 food trucks according to MWR Director Roberto Medina.

Live music was also a feature of the event, making use of a center stage built in the middle of the Biggs Park field where music of all genres was played as people chose spots with chairs and picnic blankets brought from home until they left nothing but standing room.

Local hip-hop artist Krystall Poppin was one of the main acts of the event along with country music star Chris Young who several people ABC-7 spoke with were excited to see.

Medina told ABC-7 being able to do this was special for him.

"When you think about us celebrating our nation's independence, the sacrifices that our soldiers do each and every day for us to bring something like this to them and bring the community together is super special," Medina said. "The 250th marks off that extra special touch to it,."

Independence day means something special to people ABC-7 spoke to, like Sylee Gibson who is visiting family stationed at Fort Bliss from Tennessee but is also a first generation American to Cuban parents.

"For me, it's really special because I'm first generation in this country, my parents came from Cuba," Gibson. "The fact that I get to live in a free country and my parents made that choice is amazing. I love the United States and the freedom, that moment of independence means a lot to me because I know what my family went through under a communist regime."

Or take Amy Sanchez, who has relatives in the military and told ABC-7 the holiday is a time to celebrate those that fight for her to have that independence at home.

"For me, independence is for those who fought for our independence and who are overseas doing what they have to do to give us the resources to be able to do whatever we want." Sanchez said.

Chris Young's performance led into the finale of the night, a firework show that lit up the night sky as applause and cheers interrupted the booming sound of the explosions.

For more information about future Independence Day events happening through July 4, you can go to El Paso Live's website here.