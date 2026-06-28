3 firefighters killed, 2 injured responding to Snyder wildfire on Utah-Colorado border

Several wildfires were burn on Saturday across the West.

By Tristan Maglunog and Ahmad Hemingway

June 28, 2026, 2:53 AM

Utah wildfires prompt evacuations A state of emergency is declared in Utah as dangerous fast-moving wildfires explode across the state, forcing evacuations and destroying homes.

Three firefighters were killed on Saturday while responding to the Snyder Fire, a wildfire burning along the Utah-Colorado border, the U.S. Wildland Fire Service announced overnight.

Two other firefighters are being treated for burn injuries, the service said.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting their families, friends, and fellow crewmates during this incredibly difficult time," the service said in a statement posted on social media, which lauded the firefighters' "bravery, dedication, and sacrifice."

The Snyder Fire along the Utah-Colorado border is seen in a handout image from Saturday, June 27, 2026.Utah Fire Info

Additional details about the firefighters were expected be shared as they are able to be released, the service said.

The Snyder Fire originally started as the Snyder Mesa Fire on Saturday morning in east Utah's Grand County before crossing into Colorado, where it combined with the smaller Jones and Knowles Fires burning in Mesa County, Colorado, ultimately forming the Snyder Fire.

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Extremely critical fire danger to impact Four Corners region this weekend

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency declaration in response to the Snyder Fire on Saturday.

The Snyder Fire along the Utah-Colorado border is seen in a handout image from Saturday, June 27, 2026.Utah Fire Info

The Snyder Fire has currently burned an estimated 28,000 acres and is at 0% containment, triggering evacuation warnings for smaller communities in Mesa County, Colorado.

The fire was one of several blazes that were active in the Four Corners region early on Sunday, according to local officials.

The Cottonwood Fire in Utah's Paiute and Beaver counties had spread to about 92,254 acres with 0% containment. The Iron Fire was at about 41,467 acres with 38% containment Utah's Juab, Tooele and Utah counties. And the Cherry Fire, which was also in Juab and Tooele counties, covered about 30,766 acres with 0% containment.