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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-critical fire weather returns Sunday as isolated storms stay east

KVIA
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Published 6:22 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — ABC-7 First Alert Weather is tracking another hot, dry weekend across the Borderland, with near-critical fire weather expected Sunday across parts of southwest New Mexico.

The National Weather Service says southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph combined with dry air will increase the risk for rapid fire spread, especially across southwest New Mexico.

Most of the Borderland will stay dry, but isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible east of the U.S. 54 corridor, mainly in Hudspeth County. Gusty outflow winds and blowing dust will be the primary hazards with any storms that develop.

Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. Slight rain chances continue through the middle of next week, mainly east of El Paso.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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