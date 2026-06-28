Borderland gears up for 250th birthday of the United States with numerous events
EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- As millions of people in United States prepares to celebrate the 250th birthday of the nation, events in and near the Borderland line the week up to the 4th of July.
The events listed below are several of the dozen of events that are occurring in the Borderland and surrounding areas to celebrate the milestone:
Revolutionary Figures & Fashion Show
July 1, 2026
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Visitors' Information Center 1 Civic Center Plaza
Venue: Visitors Center (Second floor)
Admission: Free
Revolutionary Figures & Fashion Show presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Rebecca Stoddert Chapter. This experience will showcase Revolutionary-era attire and historical figures to offer guests an opportunity to engage with America’s founding history.
Glow Independence Night
July 1, 2026
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Sylvia A Carreon Community Center – Multipurpose
Glow Independence Night is an immersive, multi-zone community event that combines creativity, visual experience, and participation. Attendees move through different spaces, starting with hands-on activities and culminating in a coordinated glow light experience. Glow lab, Glow tunnel, Glow Room and Chill & Movie zone. UV paint will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks.
250 Fest at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso
July 3, 2026
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
7051 S Desert Blvd, Canutillo, TX 79835
Admission: Free
Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso with an open-air market in partnership with Upper Valley Market featuring shopping, live music, food, family activities, patriotic photo ops, and community appearances by the Daughters of the American Revolution and local ROTC groups. July 3 from 12 PM–9 PM.
Red, White and Brew at Painted Dunes
Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course will host its sixth annual Red, White and Brew celebration featuring one of El Paso’s largest fireworks displays along with live music, food trucks, local vendors and family activities. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor event, which also includes free parking and jumping balloons.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 3
Where: Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course, 12000 McCombs St.
Cost: $10 in advance; free for children age 5 and younger
Electric Light Parade
Before the Electric Light Parade, the Electric 5k & One-Mile Fun Run kicks off at 7:30 pm and is followed by the actual parade at 9 pm. The parade begins at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave., travels south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and ends at the Maag Softball Complex. This year’s theme is “Stars, Stripes & City Lights.”
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3
Where: Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave, Las Cruces, New Mexico
Rotary Independence Day Parade
The Rotary Club of West El Paso will host the 28th annual Rotary Independence Day Parade to celebrate the Fourth of July with a community procession through West El Paso. The parade route begins near Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Drive, and continues along Shadow Mountain Drive and Mesa Street before concluding near Coronado High School.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Begins at Western Hills Methodist Church, 524 Thunderbird Drive
Cost: Free
America 250 Independence Day Celebration at Ascarate Park
El Paso County will celebrate a full day of Independence Day festivities at Ascarate Park, featuring swimming, food trucks and live entertainment. The event will also include military vehicle displays from Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division, performances by the 1st Armored Division Band and live music by The Live 915 before ending with a fireworks show over Ascarate Lake.
When: Saturday, July 4; fireworks at approximately 9:20 p.m.
Where: Ascarate Park, 6900 Delta Drive
Cost: Free admission; parking is $5 per vehicle
Town of Anthony Fourth of July Parade
The Town of Anthony will celebrate its annual Fourth of July Parade, a cross-state tradition that begins in Anthony, New Mexico, and concludes at Anthony Municipal Park in Texas. Community members can expect decorated floats, music and a festive atmosphere, with El Paso artist Krystall Poppin serving as this year’s grand marshal.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Begins at Anthony Drive and Acosta Drive in Anthony, New Mexico, and ends at Anthony Municipal Park, Anthony, Texas
Cost: Free
City of Socorro Independence Day Xtravaganza
The City of Socorro’s annual Independence Day Xtravaganza will return to Cougar Park for an evening of live entertainment, food and fireworks celebrating the Fourth of July. This year’s free community event will feature a special performance by Lupita Infante along with food trucks, local vendors, games and family activities before the night concludes with a fireworks show.
When: Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Cougar Park, 10664 Socorro Road, Socorro
Cost: Free
Western Playland July Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Western Playland will mark Independence Day with its annual fireworks celebration, pairing an evening at the amusement park with a nighttime display over Sunland Park. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy rides and attractions before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
When: Park open 2-10 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Western Playland, 1249 Futurity Drive, Sunland Park
Cost: Single-day park admission, $29.99
Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld Fireworks Show
Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld will celebrate Independence Day with extended park hours and a fireworks display. Guests can spend the day at the park before staying for the fireworks show after the water attractions close.
When: Waterpark hours 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: Wet ‘N’ Wild Waterworld, 8804 S. Desert Blvd., Anthony, Texas
Cost: Prices begin at $33.99 for ages 4 and older.
July 4 Celebration at the El Paso Convention Center
Part of a citywide celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary, this free Fourth of July event will close out eight days of festivities taking place across El Paso and Fort Bliss from June 27 through July 4. The celebration at the Convention Center will feature live performances by the 1st Armored Division Jazz Band and local artists, followed by a headlining performance from Randy Rogers Band and a projection light show finale.
When: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, July 4
Where: El Paso Convention Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza
Cost: Free
Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks
Attendees will that will be treated to festivities at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park This includes a music, a kids fun zone, food and a firework display.
Where: Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park, , 3205 Arrowhead Dr., NMSU campus. Las Cruces, New Mexico
When: Gates open at 4 p.m.
For more information regarding Fourth of July events, check with local city officials or local organizations.