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One person seriously injured after crash at I-10 East and Lomaland

BREAKING NEWS
KVIA
BREAKING NEWS
By
Updated
June 28, 2026 10:44 PM
Published 10:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- EL Paso Police says one person is seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle at I-10 East and Lomaland.

All lanes are closed.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

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Lauren Bly

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