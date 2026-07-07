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ICE fatally shoots man in Houston after he allegedly tried to run over agent

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a migrant from Mexico in Houston during an enforcement stop, the agency said.
Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a migrant from Mexico in Houston during an enforcement stop, the agency said.
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Published 3:42 PM

by Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune
July 7, 2026

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Tuesday fatally shot a man in Houston early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to run over the agent, according to the federal agency.

Federal agents were conducting a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation just before 7 a.m. when Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who ICE identified as an unlawful immigrant from Mexico, attempted to evade arrest, according to an ICE statement.

He then allegedly attempted to ram an ICE vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands and tried to run over the ICE agent, the statement said. ICE said the agent fired his weapon in self-defense.

The Houston Fire Department said in a statement that its responders were dispatched to the shooting at 6:51 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital with CPR in progress, the department said. He died at the hospital, according to ICE.

FBI Houston spokesperson Connor Hagan said the office is leading an investigation into the potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General is leading an investigation into the fatal shooting of the man, according to Hagan.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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