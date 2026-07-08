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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple-digit heat through Friday, better rain chances this weekend

KVIA
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today at 2:17 AM
Published 5:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday evening continues to track hot conditions across El Paso and Las Cruces, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with slight chances for isolated thunderstorms developing over the mountains.

These hot temperatures remain through the end of the workweek, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the hottest days as highs climb between 101 and 106 degrees. Each afternoon and evening will bring scattered storms over the mountains with isolated thunderstorms possibly drifting across the lowlands.

By the weekend and into Monday, we'll see increasing moisture move into the Borderland, bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool slightly while storm chances increase, with heavy rainfall becoming the primary concern in some locations.

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Mikey Tongko

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