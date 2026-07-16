City council to discuss prohibiting phones during meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- District 8 City Representative Lily Limón put an item on next week's city council agenda to vote on prohibiting the use of city and personal cell phones during work sessions and council meetings.



The proposal comes after multiple residents criticized council members during public comment for appearing distracted by their phones while constituents were speaking.

"As you look around, you do see many instances that we may just look down at our cell phone," Limon said. "But prolonged times is a little bit different. The public is demanding, 'Listen to me.'"

Limon said the issue is about courtesy, professionalism and public trust.

"When we're having a conversation with someone, we look at them, we listen to them, we respond to them," she said. "It's just courtesy, manners, respect, professionalism. That's what it is all about."

Limon also cited the Texas Open Meetings Act, saying council members should avoid conducting business on personal devices because communications related to public business could be subject to open records requests.

"Why put ourselves out there? Let's just focus on the business of the day," she said.

The city's Rules of Order already state that during City Council meetings and work sessions, members "shall not use any electronic devices other than the desktop computers provided by the City of El Paso located at their seats."

Mayor Renard Johnson said in a statement that the emphasis should be on following the rules already in place rather than creating new ones.

"The focus should be on ensuring Council remains engaged, professional, and focused on conducting the public's business, not on creating rules that already exist," Johnson said.

Limon, however, said the existing rules are not consistently followed.

Under her proposal, council members would leave their personal phones with staff during meetings. If an emergency arises, staff would notify them.

The City Council is scheduled to consider the proposal at Tuesday's meeting. Limon said she hopes the measure passes unanimously but is uncertain it will receive unanimous support.