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Doña Ana County Animal Control to host free spay and neuter clinics starting July 20

MGN, Geraint Rowland / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5, Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.5
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Published 11:13 AM

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Animal Control office will host three free spay and neuter clinics through August to reduce overpopulation and the number of animals going into local shelters.

The county said each clinic will operate from 6 a.m. to noon on these dates:

  • Organ: July 20-22
  • La Mesa: July 27-29
  • Village of Doña Ana: Aug. 3-5

Pet owners have to be from the listed unincorporated areas of the county to participate, the county said.

To spay or neuter a pet owners must follow these steps the county provided:

  • Schedule an appointment online. Limit one pet per client per day.
  • Arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment.
  • Follow all pre-surgery instructions provided after the appointment is confirmed, including fasting pets the night before surgery.
  • Properly restrain pets; dogs must be leashed and cats must be transported in secure carriers.
  • Upload vaccination records through the online portal. Pets must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the surgery.
  • Pets must be at least six months old.
  • Bring an e-collar for each pet.
  • Expect to leave pets at the clinic for several hours.

Additionally, the county shared restrictions for pets. Owners shouldn't take their pet to the clinics if they are:

  • Ill, injured or have an infection
  • Not fully vaccinated
  • Younger than six months
  • Older than two years
  • Pregnant, nursing or in heat
  • Obese for its breed or size
  • Weights less than five pounds or more than 40 pountds
  • Have fleas or ticks
  • Displays aggressive or feral behavior
  • A Doberman due to blood clotting concerns
  • A brachycephalic breed (pug, bulldog, boxer, pekinese) due to respiratory risks
  • Doesn't have an e-collar available after surgery

To schedule an appointment, click here.

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Doña Ana County Animal Control
Spay and neuter clinic

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Gabrielle Lopez

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