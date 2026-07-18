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El Paso Zoo rhino predicts Spain as winner of the FIFA World Cup 2026

KVIA
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Published 6:17 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens hosted an event where guests attending the zoo could see Taj the Greater One-Horned Rhino predict the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Taj was presented with two soccer ball-shaped piñatas, one for Spain and the other for Argentina. Zoo officials say that both the piñatas were filled with identical treats.

After some careful consideration, Taj knocked over the ball for Spain and began eating the treats inside, predicting will take home the World Cup.

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens has done predictions with their animal for prior events like the Super Bowl. Zoo officials say that this event isn't just fun for the animals and the guests but provides a way for the animals to stimulating natural behaviors.

“World Cup prediction enrichment gives our animals a fun and engaging opportunity to stay physically active while stimulating their natural curiosity and problem-solving behaviors,” said El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens Director Gary Lunsford. “In the wild, animals spend much of their day foraging and exploring for food. Providing enrichment activities that encourage those same natural behaviors is an important part of ensuring their overall health and well-being.”

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