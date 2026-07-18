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Emergence Health Network hosts back-to-school event

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Published 10:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Emergence Health Network hosted a community back-to-school event to help parents better support their children's emotional well-being as the new school year approaches.

The event focused on easing the stress many families experience during the back-to-school season. Families received free backpacks and school supplies, while parents participated in activities designed to help them recognize mental health concerns and start meaningful conversations with their children about emotional well-being.

Organizers said the event aimed to give families both practical resources and tools to help students feel supported as they head back to the classroom.

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Lauren Bly

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