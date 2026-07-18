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Trump speaks out after service members’ deaths

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Published 4:21 PM

Trump reacted to the deaths of the two servicemembers who were killed in action in Jordan, telling NewsNation in a phone interview that it is "very sad, it’s a very sad thing."

"We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country," Trump told the station, according to a reporter.

President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the Ellipse near the White House, July 17, 2026 in Washington.Tom Brenner/Getty Images

According to the reporter, the president then reiterated his objective of "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump was also asked to react to Iran’s comments earlier today about suspending its commitments to the MOU.

"I couldn’t care less," Trump reportedly told NewsNation.

-ABC News' Emily Chang

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