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US launches airstrikes against Iran

KVIA
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Published 4:43 PM

By David BrennanNadine El-Bawab, and Ivan Pereira

Last Updated: July 18, 2026, 4:37 PM MDT

U.S. Central Command announced Saturday evening that the military launched another round of strikes against Iran.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," CENTCOM said in a statement.

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