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Horizon police need help reuniting found child with family

Horizon City Police Department
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Published 5:19 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Horizon City Police Department is trying to find a girl's family after being found. In a social media post made Tuesday, police said the girl was safely found in the area of Darrington Road and Antwerp.

Police found her after 4 p.m. Tuesday and wants to reunite her with her family as quickly as possible. They believe she is 10-12 years old.

Courtesy: Horizon City Police Department

If you recognize this child or have any information that may help identify her family, contact the Horizon City Police Department immediately at (915) 852-1047 or respond in person at 15021 Darrington Rd.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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