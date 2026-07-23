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2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Santa Teresa

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Published 6:20 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to a hospital and another was taken by ambulance after a head-on crash in Santa Teresa Thursday, according to Doña Ana County Fire.

Just before 4 p.m., Doña Ana Fire Rescue went to a side road off Highway 9 in Santa Teresa and found two vehicles in a head-on crash, officials said.

New Mexico State Police is now investigating what happened, according to Doña Ana County Fire.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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