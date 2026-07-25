Trump lobs insults at political opponents, press during rescheduled White House correspondents’ dinner

President Donald Trump addressed reporters and other guests Friday at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which was rescheduled after ending abruptly three months ago when shots rang out, seesawing from a tone of working together with the press to lobbing insults against his political opponents and some journalists.

The speech, which lasted more than an hour and received an at-times muted response from the attendees, ended with the president donning a red cap reading "Trump 2028" after joking that he was running for another term, which is barred by the Constitution.

Trump began his remarks reflecting on the previous event that was disrupted by gunfire.

"As I said three months ago, the show must go on," Trump said at the top of his remarks.

"Tonight we come back together to answer that heinous attack with unwavering resolve," to show that "in America we do not yield to political violence," Trump said.

"As I said three months ago, the show must go on," Trump said at the top of his remarks.

"Tonight we come back together to answer that heinous attack with unwavering resolve," to show that "in America we do not yield to political violence," Trump said.

Trump said his speech planned for the initial dinner was "going to be a doozy."

"I was so psyched. I was going to rip people, and I don't know. Just something changed," Trump said. "It's really for the better, but I just wouldn't want to do that. But we'll do a little ripping if you don't mind."

Trump touched on his White House ballroom and other projects, defended the war in Iran and even offered some praise for the work of the White House press corps.

"I have tremendous respect for the people in this room," Trump said. "Sometimes I don't feel you treat me fair. Maybe you do. I don't know. I don't feel that, but sometimes you treat me very fairly, and I have a lot of respect for your profession."

But Trump also criticized some reporters by name and also attacked his frequent Democratic targets -- including former President Joe Biden, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Adam Schiff -- often using offensive nicknames.

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Washington, July 24, 2026, in Washington.Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

At the end of his speech, the president whipped out a "Trump 2028" hat as he jokingly announced, in a "scoop" for the crowd, his intention to run for another term, before thanking those in the room for having the courage to be there.

"Most of us went through a period of trauma from just a short while ago, and you know, some people said they wanted to come, but they were afraid to come, and you people weren't afraid to come," Trump said.

Ahead of the event, the White House promised that the president's speech would be "unifying yet vicious."

"The president's speech will be a combination of unifying yet vicious, and serious yet hilarious, all at the same time, if you can imagine that. One thing I can assure you, it will be entertaining," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News on Friday ahead of the event.

The dinner in April devolved into chaos after authorities say Cole Allen opened fire inside the Washington Hilton hotel, where thousands of journalists and guests gathered for the annual celebration of the First Amendment. The president and top government officials were also in attendance.

Allen pleaded not guilty in May to charges of attempting to assassinate the president, transportation of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales who was honored as he helped stop the armed man after he tried to force his way through security and fired a shotgun at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, which was rescheduled from April after the incident, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 24, 2026.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales was shot in the incident, but the bullet struck "his protective vest and [he] continued responding to the threat," the Secret Service said.

Trump commended Gonzales, saying he "engaged the attacker without hesitation." He saluted Gonzales and other law enforcement and military in the room, as the crowd gave a standing ovation.

President Donald Trump speaks during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, July 24, 2026.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The White House Correspondents' Association presented a special award, the President's Award for Exceptional Service, to Gonzales and the staff of the Washington Hilton during Friday night's dinner.

"Officer Gonzales played a significant role when he ran toward danger so that thousands of others could make it home safely," Weijia Jiang, who presided over the April dinner as WHCA president, said in a statement. "His courage stemmed from a dedication to service, which we are looking forward to honoring this week."

Jiang said the Hilton staff was recognized for their "professionalism and commitment to service" by continuing to "take care of guests" after experiencing the "harrowing situation" themselves.

In this April 25, 2026, file photo, journalist Karen Travers, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Friday's dinner is taking place at a different Washington, D.C., hotel -- the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue -- than the April event.

Sean Curran, the Secret Service director, said in a briefing on Wednesday that the agency measures worked in April and that prepared for Friday's rescheduled dinner with an advance team at the site.

There was an increased and "visible" security presence at the hotel, according to the chief spokesman for the Secret Service.

President Donald Trump attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, July 24, 2026.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"We are confident that our robust security plan will ensure the safety of our protectees and attendees, just as our plan did in April," the spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement on Friday. "Our agency grows and adapts from every event we secure, and we have engaged with [White House Correspondents' Association] to ensure attendees are given timely information in the unlikely event of an emergency during the event."

The shooting at April's dinner took place before the scheduled program that features the presentation of journalism awards, remarks from the president, and entertainment from an invited headliner.

This year's entertainer was mentalist Oz Pearlman, who came back for the redo dinner.

Israeli-US magician Oz "Oz the Mentalist" Pearlman performs during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner s President Donald Trump listens at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, July 24, 2026.Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The association added that it was determined "to finish the program that was interrupted."

Vice President JD Vance, who was at the spring dinner, is not expected to attend Friday night's event, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News. His absence follows news of him and his wife, second lady Usha Vance, welcoming their fourth child on Sunday.

ABC’s Nicholas Kerr and Luke Barr contributed to this report.