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Two people minorly injured after ride failure at Western Playland

Western Playland/FILE
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Published 3:16 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with Western Playland confirmed to ABC-7 that an incident occurred Friday night where two people were minorly injured after the Southwest Singler ride had a failure.

A video circulating social media showed that while two individuals were on the Southwest Singler ride at the amusement park, the ride had a failure on the way down and sent the two passengers in the seat into a beam from the ride.

Below is the video of the incident:

The spokesperson for Western Playland sent ABC-7 the following the statement regarding the incident:

Western Playland can confirm that an incident occurred last night involving two guests on the Southwest Slinger ride. Our team immediately activated established emergency procedures and safely evacuated the ride. Both guests were assessed on site by First Responders for reported minor injuries.  

The initial review indicates that the ride was operating within normal parameters and in accordance with the manufacturer’s guidelines at the time. All required inspections are current for this ride and all other rides at Western Playland. 

The Southwest Slinger was immediately taken out of operation as a precaution and will remain closed while a thorough review is performed with all appropriate manufacturing partners. The safety of our guests and employees remains our highest priority. 

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Armando Ramirez

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