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A splash to end the summer as schools starts in a flash

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New
Published 9:05 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The school year begins for students and teachers across El Paso Monday with splash pads across the city offering an escape from triple digit temperatures to celebrate last moments of summer vacation.

Splash pads across El Paso have a given families a free way to escape the summer heat

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Carpio Griego

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