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LCPD to host town hall meeting with city councilors, mayor

LCPD
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Published 2:09 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) will host a Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, July 29, with Las Cruces Eric Enriquez and all six City Councilors.

LCPD says that residents and members of the business community are encouraged to sit at the table of their council district and participate in an interactive small-group discussion on matters of public safety. Chief Jeremy Story, LCPD deputy chiefs, and other police department staff will also be available to help answer questions and hear ideas from participants.

“These town hall meetings are important for our city and for us as a department,” said Chief Jeremy Story. “We grow and become better as a community when we come together, share concerns and ideas, and learn from each other.”
 
The Town Hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in three conference rooms on the second floor, north wing, of City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The meeting is anticipated to last about two hours. Parking is available on the west side of City Hall and in the parking garage on the east side, accessible from Campo Street.

Officials say that Chief Story will open the town hall meeting with news and a brief overview of year-to-date crime statistics.
 

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