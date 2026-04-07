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Person in hospital after vehicle crashes into Northwest El Paso home

KVIA
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New
Published 3:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Northwest El Paso Tuesday, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

According to the El Paso Fire, the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. near the intersection of Westwind Drive and Brisa Del Mar Drive.

The person sent to the hospital doesn't have life-threatening injuries, EPFD said.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene. This a developing story.

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