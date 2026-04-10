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Fire put out at Marathon refinery in South-Central El Paso

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Published 7:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fire burned at the Marathon Refinery in South-Central El Paso Friday, the El Paso Fire Department confirmed with ABC-7.

EPFD said the call came in at 6:14 p.m. for a condition three fire. The fire department specified the fire was categorized by the facility's nature, not because of the fire's size.

EPFD said it helped the refinery's fire department put the fire out. No transports were reported.

This is a developing story.

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