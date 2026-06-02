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Acting AG Blanche says Trump administration is nixing ‘Anti-Weaponization Fund’

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 4.0
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Published 2:56 PM

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed during testimony before a House subcommittee on Tuesday that the Trump administration is backing down from establishing a $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" to benefit allies of President Donald Trump following heavy pressure from Republican congressional leadership.

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