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Body recovered at Rio Grande Levee near Ysleta Port of Entry: Police

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Published 8:26 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said its Crimes Against Persons Unit is helping investigate a body recovered at the Rio Grande Levee 45, which is near the Ysleta Port of Entry near Lower Valley El Paso.

The call came in at 6:39 p.m., EPPD said.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more. This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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