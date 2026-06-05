3 people hospitalized after small plane crash at Santa Teresa jetport

UPDATE (2:16 p.m.) -- A witness helped two people get out of the plane after it crashed, Doña Ana County said in a news release. The third person was trapped inside and firefighters rescued them.

A single-engine plane crashed near a runway, according to the county.

The county said all three crash victims had life-threatening injuries.

Below is a picture of the crash.

Credit: Doña Ana County

Credit: Doña Ana County

New Mexico State Police are investigating the scene. There's no information on what caused the crash.

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- Doña Ana Fire Rescue confirmed with ABC-7 a small plane crashed at the Doña Ana County International Jetport Friday.

Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano said three people, including the pilot, were in the plane. It crashed at 10:57 a.m. on airport property.

Two people were airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso in serious but stable condition, Medrano told ABC-7.

The third person is in critical condition at UMC, according to Medrano.

The jetport is in Santa Teresa next to the War Eagles Air Museum.

This is a developing story.