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Person with weapon near Purple Heart Highway, Liberty: Police

TxDOT
By
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police reported a person with a weapon in the area of Purple Heart Memorial Highway (Loop 375) and Liberty Expressway near Biggs Field Monday.

Police learned about it at 10:43 a.m. The incident is near the William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

The area around Liberty and Exit 31 is shut down. Police said people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 is going to the scene to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

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Gabrielle Lopez

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