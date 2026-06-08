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Trump formally nominates Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general

U.S. Department of Justice, MGN
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Published 3:29 PM

The Senate on Monday formally received President Donald Trump's nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, teeing off what could be a potentially contentious confirmation battle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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