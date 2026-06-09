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Crash closes all lanes at NM 136, Strauss Road in Santa Teresa

KVIA
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New
Published 11:55 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KVIA) -- A crash closed all lanes at the intersection of Pete Domenici Highway (NM 136) and Strauss Road in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to the City of Sunland Park Tuesday.

The crash is near the War Eagles Air Museum.

Courtesy: City of Sunland Park

First responders expect a longer closure to clear the crash site and to investigate, the city said.

Sunland Park's fire and police departments are at the intersection.

The city said drivers should avoid the area and find a different route.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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