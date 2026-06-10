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WATCH: El Paso Police report suspicious package at County Courthouse

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 10:07 AM
Published 9:39 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department reported a suspicious package at the county courthouse around 9:08 a.m. Wednesday.

Watch a livestream of the scene below:

El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad is responding to assist.

ABC-7 is heading over to the scene to learn more details.

This is a developing story.

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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