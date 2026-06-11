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Trump picks Jay Clayton for director of national intelligence

KVIA
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Published 2:31 PM

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new permanent pick to head the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Trump said that he is nominating the current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to head the intelligence agency. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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