11 victims in Midland, Texas, active shooting; at least 1 dead: Officials

By Emily Shapiro

At least 11 victims were reported in an active shooter situation in Midland, Texas, on Friday morning, with at least one victim dead, according to Midland Mayor Lori Blong.

The suspected shooter is also dead following a standoff with police, Midland city officials said.

Nine victims were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where four were rushed into surgery and five were admitted in stable condition, hospital officials said. Three of the victims in stable condition have since been discharged, officials said.

"I would really ask Midlanders to pray for the families of those who have been impacted, for the victims themselves, for the family of the one who is confirmed deceased," the mayor said at a news conference.

Preliminary law enforcement information indicates the shooting stemmed from a traffic stop on Wednesday, when officers tried to pull a car over, but the driver shot at officers and fled. The suspect had been in hiding since, according to law enforcement.

On Friday, when officers tried to apprehend the driver, he began firing at citizens, according to law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.