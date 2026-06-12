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Water rescue reported in Segundo Barrio area

KVIA
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Published 1:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police and U.S. Border Patrol agents are rescuing a person from the Rio Grande Friday.

El Paso police said it happened at the 20 Rio Grande Levee, which is next to the Border Highway near Bowie Bakery in Segundo Barrio.

The call came in just after 1 p.m., according to the El Paso Police Department.

ABC-7 is sending a crew to the area to learn more.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

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Gabrielle Lopez

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