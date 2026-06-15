Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Crash involving EPPD unit in Downtown El Paso

By
Updated
today at 10:08 AM
Published 4:59 AM

UPDATE (9:57 a.m.) -- An El Paso Police Detective Judy Oviedo told ABC-7 police learned about the crash at 2:38 a.m.

She said the police unit was at the intersection of Kansas Street and Wyoming Avenue "preventing traffic from using the I-10 entrance."

UPDATE (5:32 A.M.) -- El Paso Police has cleared the scene.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are responding to a three vehicle crash involving a El Paso Police unit.

The crash happened at the corner of Wyoming and Kansas.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Katrina Villarreal

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.