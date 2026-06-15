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Israel won’t withdraw from Lebanon, Katz says after MOU announced

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Published 2:25 AM

Following Sunday's announcement of a memorandum or understanding between the U.S. and Iran, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued statements saying Israel will not withdraw from any territory it has seized.

"Israel is not subordinate to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign state," Ben-Gvir said in a statement. "We must not withdraw from any territory that our fighters have occupied and cleared of terrorist infrastructure," he added.

Katz said that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are leading "a clear policy" under which the Israel Defense Forces "will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza indefinitely."

"The area will be cleared of local residents and all terrorist infrastructure, above and below ground -- including the houses in the contact villages that served as terrorist outposts -- will be destroyed," Katz said.

Netanyahu is yet to comment on the announced U.S.-Iran understanding.

- ABC News' Jordana Miller and Somayeh Malekian

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