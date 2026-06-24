Camp Mystic, site of deadly Texas flooding, files for bankruptcy

By Laura Romero

June 24, 2026, 7:09 AM

Camp Mystic, the Christian all-girls sleepaway camp, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, according to court records.

The Chapter 11 filing comes nearly a year after a deadly flood killed 25 girls and two teen counselors at the camp's Guadalupe River location, which is located in the Texas Hill Country.

According to the Wednesday filing, Camp Mystic has a debt exceeding $10 million.

Paul Yetter, an attorney representing seven victims' families, said in a statement Wednesday, "Bankruptcy will not stop all responsible parties from being held accountable."

"These innocent girls deserve justice," he added.

In April, Camp Mystic said it had planned to welcome more than 800 girls to its Cypress Lake location this summer before withdrawing its application.

Families of the flood victims and some officials, including Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, had called on the Texas Department of State Health Services to block Camp Mystic's license for the summer.

Patrick contended the camp shouldn't reopen until the flood was fully investigated.

The parents of one of the deceased campers -- 8-year-old Cile Steward, whose body has yet to be recovered after she was swept away in the Guadalupe River -- have also been vocal about the camp not reopening while their daughter remains missing.

Casey Garrett, a Houston attorney hired by the state legislature to investigate the deadly flood, presented a review of the camp's policies in April based on interviews with approximately 150 people, including campers, counselors, the camp's owners and the victims' families.

The attorney said there was inadequate training or drills for counselors and campers regarding a flood threat.

A written report of the investigation's findings is expected later this year, The Associated Press reported.

The Texas Rangers have also opened a criminal investigation of Camp Mystic, Patrick said.

Families of the victims have also filed a lawsuit against the camp.

In a previous statement to ABC News in response to the lawsuits filed by families, Camp Mystic said, "We continue to pray for the grieving families and ask for God's healing and comfort."

Jeff Ray, legal counsel for Camp Mystic, said in a statement, "We intend to demonstrate and prove that this sudden surge of floodwaters far exceeded any previous flood in the area by several magnitudes, that it was unexpected and that no adequate warning systems existed in the area."

"We disagree with several accusations and misinformation in the legal filings regarding the actions of Camp Mystic and Dick Eastland, who lost his life as well. We will thoroughly respond to these accusations in due course," Ray added.

-ABC News' Olivia Osteen, Meredith Deliso and Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.