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Judge permanently blocks Trump EO requiring proof of citizenship to vote

VECTEEZY , MGN
By
Published 12:38 PM

A federal judge on Wednesday permanently blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order signed last year that required proof of citizenship to register to vote and demanded mail-in ballots be received by Election Day. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center
citizenship
President Trump
voting

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