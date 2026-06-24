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Train derailment in Northeast El Paso closes part of Railroad Drive

KVIA
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Published 6:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A train derailed in Northeast El Paso Wednesday, according to the El Paso Police Department.

All north and southbound lanes near 1200 Railroad Dr. are closed, police said. EPPD said to expect the road closure to last through the night.

The train derailed at 5:51 p.m., police said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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