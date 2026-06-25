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Supreme Court allows Trump administration’s cancellation of TPS for Haitians, Syrians

U.S. Supreme Court
Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0
U.S. Supreme Court
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Published 10:02 AM

By Devin Dwyer and Peter Charalambous

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration can cancel the temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of Haitians and Syrians. 

Writing for the 6-3 majority, Justice Samuel Alito said that courts cannot override the federal government's determination about TPS status. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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