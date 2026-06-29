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6 hospitalized, 2 with life-threatening injuries after crash on I-10 East past Clint

TxDOT
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today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:29 AM

UPDATE (11:43 a.m.) -- The sheriff's office confirmed with ABC-7 six people in total have been sent to the hospital. Two have life-threatening injuries.

EPCSO said two cars are involved in the crash.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All eastbound lanes on I-10 near Clint (Mile 43) closed after a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said Monday. Three people are in the hospital -- two have life-threatening injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

TxDOT posted the traffic alert just after 11 a.m. Drivers should get off the highway at Exit 42 (Clint).

Drivers should expect delays and plan to take a different route, TxDOT said. Lanes will stay closed until further notice.

ABC-7 reached out to the El Paso Fire and Police departments for more information.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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