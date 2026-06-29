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JetBlue flight reports striking drone while landing at JFK: Officials

A JetBlue airplane is parked at JFK airport, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York City.
Alexandra Scott/Getty Images
A JetBlue airplane is parked at JFK airport, Dec. 6, 2024, in New York City.
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Published 11:03 AM

By Ayesha Ali

A JetBlue Airways pilot reported hitting a drone as the flight was on approach for landing at JFK Airport on Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

JetBlue Flight 948 landed safely after the 7:15 a.m. incident and the FAA said an inspection revealed no damage. The agency will investigate the incident, it noted in its statement.

This story will be updated shortly.

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