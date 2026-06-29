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Man’s body found in Canutillo, no foul play suspected: Police

KVIA
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Updated
today at 12:34 PM
Published 12:29 PM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said it found a man's body in Canutillo Monday.

EPPD's Crimes Against Persons Unit went to the 800 block of Talbot Avenue after getting a call about an unattended death at 9:39 a.m., according to police. That's near the Outlet Mall and Jose J. Alderete Middle School.

Police said the body is a Hispanic man in his late 40s.

Preliminary investigation suggested no foul play is suspected, EPPD said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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