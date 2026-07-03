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Crash closes part of Paseo Del Este Boulevard, Allerton Parkway in Far East El Paso

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Published 4:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said all westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes are closed at Paseo Del Este Boulevard and Allerton Parkway in Far East El Paso because of a crash.

On Facebook, the sheriff's office said drivers should expect delays and plan an alternative route.

The impacted area is just past Mission Ridge Boulevard.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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