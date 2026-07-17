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Police investigate death in Northeast El Paso

KVIA
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New
Published 5:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police's Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a death in Northeast El Paso, police said Friday. The El Paso Fire Department said a water rescue happened in the area.

It happened near the intersection of Girl Scout Way and Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive. Police said they responded to a welfare check at 3:56 p.m.

ABC-7 is at the scene to learn more.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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